Mithril Reaches Market Cap of $39.57 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Mithril has a total market cap of $39.57 million and $9.79 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00235922 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000746 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

