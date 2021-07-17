Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE MFG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 629,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.70. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.