ModiHost Market Capitalization Achieves $117,657.79 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $117,657.79 and $21,463.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.06 or 0.00816154 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About ModiHost

AIM is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

