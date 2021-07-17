Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend payment by 65.2% over the last three years.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.