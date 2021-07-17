MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Tops $83.00 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $83.00 million and $1.26 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00003978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,740.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.61 or 0.05984748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.56 or 0.01387997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.34 or 0.00382269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00134083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.30 or 0.00621596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00390556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00294934 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

