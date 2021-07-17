Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 680,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 99.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 14,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.78. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MCRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.