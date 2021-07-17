Monavale Price Tops $373.33 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for about $373.33 or 0.01182769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Monavale has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $8,547.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00380606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,306 coins and its circulating supply is 8,185 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

