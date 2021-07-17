Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MONRF. Citigroup began coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. began coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of MONRF opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.75. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

