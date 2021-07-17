Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MONRF. Citigroup began coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. began coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of MONRF opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.75. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

