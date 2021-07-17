Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. began coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $66.80 on Friday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.