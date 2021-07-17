Monero Classic (XMC) Price Up 6.3% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $33,225.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.58 or 0.00613388 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.