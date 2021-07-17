MoonSwap (MOON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,651.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $6.48 million and $6,651.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.00382800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,080,378 coins and its circulating supply is 24,059,877 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

