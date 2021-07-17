MovieBloc Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.16 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $38.16 million and $17.40 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.94 or 0.00796533 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,340,333,160 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

