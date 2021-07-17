MSD Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. MSD Partners L.P. owned about 1.17% of Bridgetown 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $2,048,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTNB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 41,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

