MSD Partners L.P. Buys 350,000 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

MSD Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. MSD Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Precigen worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Precigen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

PGEN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 441,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.32. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $59,053.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,851,462 shares of company stock worth $19,990,575. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

