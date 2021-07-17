MSD Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $262,387.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,010 shares of company stock worth $4,166,273. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 6,284,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

