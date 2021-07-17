MSD Partners L.P. Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

MSD Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRSAU. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,585,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,926,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,260,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,168,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $817,000.

Get Sarissa Capital Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:SRSAU remained flat at $$10.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarissa Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.