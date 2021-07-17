MSD Partners L.P. Invests $2.15 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 74,056 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $9,790,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Baidu by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 331,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,942,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,795,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,438. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.