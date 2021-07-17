MSD Partners L.P. Sells 1,925,133 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

MSD Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925,133 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. owned about 0.93% of Mesa Air Group worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 975,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $317.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MESA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

