MSD Partners L.P. Sells 207,095 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

MSD Partners L.P. decreased its position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 207,095 shares during the quarter. MSD Partners L.P. owned 7.92% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,964. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 139.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

