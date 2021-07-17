MSD Partners L.P. Takes $6.28 Million Position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 388,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,000. MSD Partners L.P. owned 0.82% of Finch Therapeutics Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 12,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

