M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.90.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.22. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

