Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 309 ($4.04). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 308 ($4.02), with a volume of 1,878 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £185.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 320.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

