Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.10.

MTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

TSE:MTL opened at C$12.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$7.76 and a 1-year high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.8600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

