My DeFi Pet Price Up 209.4% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $33.38 million and $6.67 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00015126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 209.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00106366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00145852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.08 or 1.00013767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.