MyWish (WISH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,737.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $1,737.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyWish has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MyWish

MyWish is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

