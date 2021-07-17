Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.51. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 18,101,734 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

