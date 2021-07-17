Name Change Token Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $907,906.56 and $105,821.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,983,062 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

