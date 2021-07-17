Namecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.23 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $18.23 million and approximately $6,267.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003945 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,365.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.24 or 0.01381250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00391260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00077021 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

