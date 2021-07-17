NaPoleonX (NPX) Market Cap Reaches $4.15 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $16.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.08 or 0.00796308 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars.

