Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $302,967.52 and approximately $4,438.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,297,559 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

