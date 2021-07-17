Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 66.6% in June

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the June 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Naspers alerts:

Shares of NPSNY opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57. Naspers has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.