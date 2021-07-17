National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,800 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NXPGF remained flat at $$4.07 on Friday. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Express Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

