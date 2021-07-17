National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of National Grid worth $66,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in National Grid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in National Grid by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.50. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 127.32%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.