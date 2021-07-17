Navcoin Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $22.82 million and $620,231.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004717 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050212 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037346 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,189,850 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

