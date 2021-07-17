Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.15. Navigator reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Navigator by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 58.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,097 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 76,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,547. Navigator has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.60 million, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

