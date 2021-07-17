Neblio Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $424,415.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002411 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $13.52 million and $424,415.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041385 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017782 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007312 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,050,404 coins and its circulating supply is 17,662,874 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.