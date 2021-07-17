Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Update

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 827.0 days.
NOSPF remained flat at $$45.50 on Friday. Neoen has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01.
About Neoen
Read More: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.