NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the June 15th total of 313,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGMS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Get NeoGames alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $11,049,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NeoGames by 80,981.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 262,379 shares during the last quarter. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $50.02. 69,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,201. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.38.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.