Neurotoken 24 Hour Volume Hits $60,217.00 (NTK)

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Neurotoken has a market cap of $5.68 million and $60,217.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neurotoken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neurotoken

Neurotoken (NTK) is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . The official website for Neurotoken is neuromation.io . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

