Neutrino Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 322.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.53 or 0.00305459 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000616 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

