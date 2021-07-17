Neutrino USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $397.01 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00103706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00144189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,801.12 or 1.00459838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,659,738 coins and its circulating supply is 397,659,161 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

