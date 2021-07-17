Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.25. Nevro has a 52-week low of $123.71 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nevro by 23.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

