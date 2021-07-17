New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 443,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE:NJR traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $39.28. 383,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.88. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

