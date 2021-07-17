Newtyn Management LLC Acquires 57,375 Shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 134.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,375 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Union Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 172.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

LATN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 2,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.74.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

