Newtyn Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Newtyn Management LLC lessened its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272,714 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for 4.6% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned 0.07% of PG&E worth $16,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PG&E by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,437,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 955,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth $6,423,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PG&E by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,345,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 271,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PG&E by 1,917.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 7,488,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,332,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

