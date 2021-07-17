Newtyn Management LLC Makes New Investment in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of 890 5th Avenue Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENFA remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

