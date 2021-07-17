NEXT.coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,647.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.74 or 0.01389470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.55 or 0.00390399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00077564 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001564 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00019055 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002595 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.