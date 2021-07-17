NEXT (NEXT) Market Capitalization Reaches $505,540.68

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $505,540.68 and approximately $987.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00382272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.