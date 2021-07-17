NFT Alley Price Down 27.9% Over Last Week (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $504,172.53 and $5,807.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00144111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,741.95 or 1.00448619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

