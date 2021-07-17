NFT (NFT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54,409.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $54,409.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.68 or 0.00800679 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.